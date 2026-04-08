The weather should be nice for some weekend adventures this week and there is no shortage of fun things to do in the St. Cloud area and the Twin Cities. Lady Gaga has two big shows at Grand Casino Arena if you were lucky to get tickets to either of those. However, there is so much more.

WJON has already told you about the Paddling Film Festival at Gnarly Bard Theater:

READ MORE: Films From Paddling Film Festival Showing Friday At Gnarly Bard

Or how about the award winning Isidore String Quartet in St. Cloud. There is also fun to be had for a good cause with the YMCA's Day of Giving.

READ MORE: Get Ready For Fun and Support Families at YMCA’s Day Of Giving

If that is not enough, check out the Weekender's picks below for some fun activities to do over the next few days for your next family adventure.

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You can take in a Broadway Show without going all the way to New York. St. John’s Prep is putting on the musical Hadestown: Teen Edition at the Humphrey Theatre on the campus of St. John’s University. Hadestown is currently still running on Broadway, so it is a unique opportunity to catch a current show right here in St. Cloud. The show retells two classic Greek Myths at once in Orpheus & Eurydice and Hades & Persephone. The Teen Edition is a school-friendly adaptation of the play but keeps the core story and music. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m.

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Take the kids to the Great River Children’s Museum to relax together. The Pajama Play and Storytime lets you go out on the town in your PJs for a fun night of play throughout the museum, and a special story time in an exhibit space to wrap up your day. You can stop in anytime between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday to take part. The PJ story time is included with your normal admission. Don’t worry if you can’t make it this week; they are offering the Pajama Play and Storytime every Thursday for the month of April.

Thursday: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

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Find your Patches O’Houlihan and get ready to duke it out against other area businesses at an exciting dodgeball tournament on Friday at the Whitney Recreation Center. The Office Legends Dodgeball Tournament is a double-elimination event with each match being a best two out of three set. You need a team of 6 on the court, but can have unlimited subs. It is a great way to bond with co-workers and have some fun and exercise. You can also bring in a non-perishable food item for a community food drive. Cost is $50 per team, and pre-registration is required. No word on if Average Joe’s Gym or the Globo Gym Purple Cobras will make an appearance.

Friday: 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

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It is never too early to get out and find those lost treasures and deals from your childhood. The St. Cloud VFW at 18th Avenue in St. Cloud is hosting a Toy and Flea Market on Saturday. You can check out tables full of collectibles and toys like Tonka Trucks, Hot Wheels (I was always a Matchbox guy myself), Star Wars, Barbie, and more. And with the new He-Man movie coming in June, maybe you can find the power of Greyskull. Bring the kids and take a stroll back through childhood years gone by. Free to attend.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

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It is back and better than ever after a 7-year hiatus. The International Festival of Minnesota (formerly Festival of Nations) will celebrate 67 nations and ethnic communities with global cuisine, hands-on activities, artisan goods, music, and dance performances. It is your chance to experience cultural traditions, stories, and flavors from around the world right here in Minnesota. The event is being held at the St. Paul River Centre. Tickets are $21 for people 15 and older, $10 for children ages 8–14, and free for kids 7 and younger.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.