ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event next week aims to raise money so families can stay active together. The St. Cloud YMCA's Day of Giving takes place on April 11th and has a goal of $15,000. All the money raised is used to help pay for programs, services, and memberships at the YMCA for families who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

Fund Development Director Jenna Kingsley says the Day of Giving is all about bringing people together:

"The Day of Giving is really a time where we try to get people to come in and support. We're trying to bring in some new people to connect with our old donors and really get people excited about supporting and giving back to their community."

She says they have a bunch of things planned at the Day of Giving for both kids and adults. There will be Punch a Coach, a Duck Race, a Dunk Tank, and more. Kingsley says they have some surprises coming for the dunk tank:

"We've got a little bit of a hush-hush right now, and then it will come out, and hopefully we can get a good crowd there to show support and get some people in the water."

Kingsley says they will announce the dunk tank surprise later this week on the Y's website. The Annual Day of Giving takes place at the YMCA on April 11th from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

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