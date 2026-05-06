The Fishing Opener is on a lot of people's minds for this Weekender. I know my mom used to get a bit irked that the opener always took place the same weekend as Mother's Day. What about yours?

If fishing is not your thing, there is 80s rock band Quiet Riot at the Paramount Center for the Arts:

READ MORE: Come On Feel The Nostalgia as Quiet Riot Hits the Stage in St. Cloud

For more music, there is G.B. Leighton at the Red Carpet Nightclub too.

READ MORE: Local Music Favorite G.B. Leighton Hits St. Cloud Again

And don't forget about "Who Wants to Marry a Prince" at the Gnarly Bard Theatre.

READ MORE: Spotlight: Catch The Hilarious Twist On Princess Tales At Gnarly Bard

St. Cloud and the surrounding area are never short on great entertainment, with all of the above plus shows at Pioneer Place on 5th, like Granite City Radio Theatre.

If that is not enough for you, check out the Weekender's top picks below for things to do this Mother's Day weekend (Tell your mom I said hi).

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Get the kids a head start on the weekend with an always-popular event. And, you have two chances to do so. Head over to Oak Ridge Early Learning Center in Sartell for Big Truck Family Night. It will have all those great trucks kids love to explore, plus a giant inflatable bounce house, free hot dogs, bubbles, music, and playground time. The event is geared towards kids ages 0-5 and is free to attend.

Cold Spring’s Big Truck night is more than just trucks as well. In addition to all the great vehicles to see and explore, the event will have bounce houses, hot dog meals, and cotton candy (cash required for food purchases). Big Truck Night is sensory-friendly with limited lights and sirens for the first hour, too. Big Truck Night is free to attend and held at the DEF Parking Lot at 527 Main Street.

Thursday: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Sartell

Thursday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Cold Spring

Zipper ride at the Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Zipper ride at the Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

It’s back for 2026, and the weekend weather looks great for a carnival. The parking lot behind Target will turn into a mini county fair over the next few weekends. There will be classic rides, games, and of course, great carnival food. Maybe take in some shopping, then hit the fair either before or after for some great outdoor fun.

Thursday & Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

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Learn about what life is like making your living on the Great Lakes. Join songwriter and artist Charlie Maguire at the St. Cloud Library for some stories and songs inspired by his life on the Great Lakes. Maguire has firsthand experience aboard working vessels and shares his original tunes of shipwrecks, deep-water adventures, and a sailor’s life. The show will include Gordon Lightfoot’s classic, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and a preview of Maguire’s new LP, “Going to Bartalina.” The program is free to attend.

Saturday: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Marnita Van Hoecke/Pine Grove Zoo PHOTO courtesy of Marnita Van Hoecke/Pine Grove Zoo loading...

On Mother’s Day weekend, why not spend the day at a Minnesota Zoo? Share some time with mom, and see lots of great animals. On Sunday, Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls will celebrate moms with a free cup of pellets for the petting stable animals, a special gift shop discount, and a chance to win a Wild Animal Connection. Como Zoo has you covered as well with their Mother’s Day Bonsai Show. Celebrate the day with a stunning experience featuring bonsai displays by the Minnesota Bonsai Society. It is a literal forest of mini masterpieces. You can chat with Bonsai Experts as well. Oh, and don’t forget about Farm Babies at the Minnesota Zoo. It is a springtime tradition for the whole family to check out all the adorable new additions at the zoo’s farm, that included demos, live music, and photo ops.

Pine Grove Zoo: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Como Park & Conservatory: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

MN Zoo (Farm Babies): Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

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HARRY POTTER MUSICAL - MINNEAPOLIS:

For Harry Potter fans it is your chance to see the beloved character in real life in Minneapolis. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Musical is lighting up the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. Set 19 years after the Deathly Hallows, Harry struggles with his family legacy and uses a Time Turner to change past events. The show features some of the most spectacular theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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