A projected high of 65 on Saturday means people will be out and about all across St. Cloud and the state. If you want to take advantage of the nice day but are not sure what to do, the Weekender is here to help. WJON already told you about the Open Mic Showcase at the Keller Bar, the great shows at Pioneer Place on 5th, and the Lettermen at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

READ MORE: AJAX Productions Brings Community Together Through Music In St. Cloud.

There is so much more to explore all around Minnesota. Check out the Weekender's picks below for additional ideas for fun.

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You can double-dip on great reading material at the St. Cloud Library on Saturday. You can check out a good read as always, then swing into the Mississippi Room for Zine Fest. Zine fest will celebrate original self-published magazines, books, and alternative media, letting the authors show off their creative, independent titles. Zine Fest is FREE to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 – 4:00 p.m.

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Puzzle battles are becoming more and more popular, and Sauk Rapids has one on Sunday. Join Iron Street Distillery for its Puzzle Competition on Sunday. Your team of up to four will battle the clock and other teams to see whose puzzle team reigns supreme. All the teams will build the same 500-piece puzzle and get to bring it home afterwards. The cost is $32.00 per team. One person should register, and then they will answer a question about who the others on their team are. It is a 21+ event, and food and drink will be available to purchase.

Sunday: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

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Video game and collectible enthusiasts can find those lost treasures, or just pick up some new items, in St. Cloud on Saturday. The East Side VFW is hosting a video game swap meet that will have over 20 vendors on hand. Buy, sell, and trade video games, toys, Pokemon and more. FREE to attend.

Saturday: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

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Relax and learn how to design your own custom planter. Northern Hollow Winery’s Succulents and Sips will teach you how to build your own planter with a variety of succulents (drought-resistant plants like cactus), with decorative stones, and actual Northern Hollow Winery corks as drainage. You will leave with your one-of-a-kind planter. It costs $40.00 to attend.

Saturday: 1:00 p.m.

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If you have a kid who loves trains, then the Minnesota Children’s Museum is a must-see on Saturday. Train Fest will celebrate all things locomotive with a Thomas the Train & Friends special exhibit, story times from the Choo Choo Bob’s Train Store with Paul the Engineer, a find the train scavenger hunt, and themed train activities. The Conductor’s Club upgrade gets you even more. Access to the full Children’s Museum is included with Train Fest admission for $30 for museum members or $50 for non-members.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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