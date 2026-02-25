It is time for another weekend, and WJON's Weekender once again has you covered for activities for you to spend your valuable weekend time. We have already told you about the Tri-County Humane Society's Puppy Bowl at the Red Carpet Nightclub.

READ MORE: Support Local Animals While Enjoying a Paw-Some Afternoon

and the Skyway 5K down in St. Paul. And how about the Grumpy Old Men Festival?

READ MORE: Wabasha’s Grumpy Old Men Festival Brings Winter Fun This Weekend

If those events are not enough for you, check out the Weekender's picks below for getting out and having some fun. If you have an event or know of one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

Get our free mobile app

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Michael Rivera on Unsplash Michael Rivera on Unsplash loading...

If you or your kids absolutely gotta catch’em all, head over to the St. Cloud Library on Thursday. They will celebrate Pokémon Day a day early with trivia, questions, and break-in a box all day, and then from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., join them for a fun Science Art activity that is theme-related. All the activities are free to take part in.

Thursday: All Day during library hours (6:00 – 7:00 p.m. for art activity).

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kids of all ages can have a great time at the River’s Edge Convention Center on Saturday. The Granite City Train Show chugs into town with lots to see. There will be model and toy trains of all sizes, train accessories, books, videos, and collectibles. Plus, running trains on display, a kids' play area, and a door prize of a Lionel train set for one lucky person. The cost is $6.00 to attend; kids 10 and under are free.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Erik Mclean on Unsplash Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

Have a kid who is an aspiring shutterbug? The St. Cloud Library has a perfect event for them with Intro to Photography on Saturday. They will learn the basics, get hands-on experience with real cameras, and create their own online design with editing software. The class is free to attend for kids ages 14 and up.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.

Chung-Sung-Jun, Getty Images Chung-Sung-Jun, Getty Images loading...

You can head up the road to Isle, MN, with the kiddies for a fun morning of fishing. Take the Kids Ice Fishing Day will have volunteers on hand to help teach your kids how to set lines, identify different fish species, and practice ice safety, all on beautiful Mille Lacs Lake. The first 60 kids registered will get a free rod and reel to keep as well. There will also be Photo Ops. Holes will be pre-drilled and bait provided. There will also be pizza provided for a late morning snack or early lunch. The event will be located near Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort and is sponsored by the Union Sportmen’s Alliance. It is free to attend, but kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - Noon

Happy family working in organic greenhouse. Woman and child growing bio plants in farm garden. Getty Images loading...

HOME & GARDEN SHOW - MINNEAPOLIS

Whether you are getting ready to plant your garden for spring or want to remodel your home, the Minneapolis Home & Garden Show has you covered. There will be featured gardens, home ideas, a design center, presentations, new products on hand, a pet zone, kids' storytime, and a garden and outdoor market. Get a jump on ideas, talk to experts, or just hang out and see what is new. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors (60 and up), $5 for kids aged 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. You can save $2 on adult admission by ordering your ticket online ahead of time. And be sure to tune into WJON this Saturday at 8:00 after the news for the Woods Garden Show with Legendary Dick Nelson and Morgan from Wood’s Garden Seed and Nursery.

Wednesday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker