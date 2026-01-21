The weather this weekend might be frightful, and even if you don't have a fire, it can still be delightful by heading out and taking advantage of some great weekend activities. There are plenty of shows in downtown St. Cloud at the Paramount, Pioneer Place on 5th, Gnarly Bard Theatre, the Red Carpet, and more. Sci-Fi fans can cruise on down the road to the annual Console Room Doctor Who convention, and don't forget about the 140th Winter Carnival in St. Paul. Whether you want to brave the cold or do something indoors, there is something for everyone. Check out The Weekender's picks for this week below.

Don’t let the cold weather scare you off from enjoying a fun night out at Lake George. Hit the ice and skate under the stars to the music of Mama Mia as the movie plays right on the sheet of ice! The warming house will be open with hot chocolate and popcorn, there will be a fun photo op station, and skates will be available to use for free, too (on a first-come, first-served basis and limited sizes). The entire event is free to attend.

Friday: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Feel the rhythm and the beat as you create your own one-of-a-kind drum. Join Wayne Manthey at Mind, Body, Spirit in St. Cloud as he takes you through the steps to make your own deer hide drum and shares stories about the lessons drum making has taught him. What a great way to stay out of the cold on Saturday. It does cost $155 to $180, depending on the size of the drum you want to make, and space is limited, so they ask that you register ahead of time.

Saturday: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Let the music of Lady Gaga turn up the heat at the Mayhem Ball at Arroy Thai and Filipino Restaurant in St. Cloud. They are hosting a Gaga and Dexter celebration with the cast of Fusion Cabaret. The gender bending drag show will make you laugh, cry, and have a just flat-out fun time. It is a 21+ event and costs $10 to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 p.m.

CAT SHOW - ST. PAUL

It won’t be a catastrophe if you spend a little time in your car and head down to the River Centre in St. Paul for the 49th Annual Saintly City Cat Club Championship Cat Show. Over 200 kitties from across the country will catfight it out for the title of Best in Show. 26 different breeds will be judged in 4 classes. The show is so big it will be in the Roy Wilkins Auditorium as well. It costs $10 for adults, and $7 for children under 10 and seniors over 65.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Elvis needs them, or they can be traded for a mystery box (if you get those references), and they bring a lot of fun to Minnesota throughout the summer. It's boats! The largest and longest-running boat show is back at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Check out hundreds of the latest boats from all the top brands, along with accessories, and talk with experts. There are also antique boats on display, musical entertainment, a new product showcase, and more. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62+, and free for kids under 12. You can save $2 if you buy your ticket ahead of time online.

Thursday: Noon - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: Noon - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

