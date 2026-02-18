As the temperature starts to dip back down into a more normal Minnesota winter, there are still plenty of fun things to check out both indoors and out. WJON has already told you about the Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration at Madison Elementary and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra's Storytime concert.

READ MORE: Local Voices Narrate a Special Afternoon of Music

There is also the Wedding Show at the St. Paul River Centre and the TCG & Toy Takeover in Waite Park. And don't forget about 80s Pop Music Icon Tiffany at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

READ MORE: Don’t Miss Tiffany’s Classic Hits and Hidden Gems Live

You can find more great ideas for getting out with the Weekender's picks below.

Get our free mobile app

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

I.C.E. Fest via Facebook I.C.E. Fest via Facebook loading...

A Free, fun, family festival that has it all. Fireworks, curling demonstrations, human foosball & bowling, face painting, giant building blocks, and don’t forget about the Ice Carousel. All the activities are free of charge. Oh, and did I mention fireworks? The event takes place on Green Prairie Fish Lake near Little Falls and is a fundraiser for area kids through the Pay It Forward Foundation. Their goal is to surpass $200,000 in total giving with this year's event.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rob Kim, Getty Images Rob Kim, Getty Images loading...

Adults need some events from time to time for themselves, and the Bloody Mary Fest is it for this weekend. The Regency in downtown St. Cloud is hosting the annual festival with a huge array of unlimited Bloody Mary and craft beer samples. Over 25 vendors will offer up their unique concoctions for just $35. They have a designated driver non-alcoholic option for $15 as well.

Saturday: 10:a.m – 1:00 p.m.

Matthew Tsang, Getty Images Matthew Tsang, Getty Images loading...

Help support area youth singers by attending this spectacular show on Sunday night at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Big Bang (formerly Central Minnesota Idol) is a fun night of classic rock featuring Michael Shynes, James Calacsan, Kat Kroska, and Dave Eichholz with the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota choirs singing back up. A fabulous live band with Paul Diethelm, Tommy Vee, and Bennett Vee adds to the atmosphere and the fun concert environment. The cost is $44 to attend.

Sunday: 7:00 p.m.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

If you ever wanted to take a winter icy bath, Saturday is your chance. The annual Stearns County Polar Plunge at the Fisher’s Club in Avon allows you to try it out while supporting Special Olympics. All the funds raised by plungers help Special Olympics Minnesota with year-round training and services. You can register in advance or on the morning of the event. The Polar Plunge has raised over $1.3 million in its 18-year history.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. ��� 1:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

February showers bring spring flowers and another fun day at the River’s Edge Convention Center. Gear up for spring and summer travel at the Great Minnesota RV Show (formerly the Camp and Travel Expo). The event has all your needs for your next adventure covered, from the latest in RVs to hunting and outdoor gear, family getaway planning, experts on hand to answer questions, and more. The event is Free to attend.

Thursday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4;00 p.m. (viewing only)

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz