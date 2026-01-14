We are only a few months away from spring but there is still plenty of fun to be had yet for the winter. You don't have to be outside in the winter to find somehting great to do and have a good time with your family, or just treating yourself to a day out on your own. If you want to go outside, be sure to take advantage of the fish without a license with your younger fishing buddies this weekend.

If indoors is more your thing, there is always one of the Sartell Family Nights taking place over the next three weeks:

If neither of those is your cup of tea, you can stay home and watch some playoff football, or check out The Weekender's suggestions for some activities to get you out and exploring on your glorious two days off!

Your little princess can be a part of the royal court on Sunday at the Crossroads Mall. Join fellow princesses for a magical afternoon filled with fairy fun. Take part in a meet and greet with your favorite princess sisters, add some sparkle with face painting, and create some memories. The first 48 princes and princesses in line will get a Frozen-themed gift bag. The event is free to attend and will be held in the Target Court area of the mall.

Sunday: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

It’s your chance to see a dog race like you have never seen before. Head out to the St. Cloud Norsemen’s game on Friday night to take in the 3rd Annual Doxie Dash. The little furry pups will race across the ice. See what antics may develop as they slip and slide their way to victory. The funds raised from the race will go to Ruff Start Rescue and the race is in honor of Charlie Boike. If you have a wiener dog, you can contact them to get it entered, and it is free to do so. The race is included in the price of admission to the hockey game. The race takes place during the first intermission.

Friday: 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

If your New Year’s resolution is to eat healthier and lose some weight, then check out Flat Iron Nutrition on Friday for lunch on them. The little shack by the railroad is offering a healthy meal replacement of one of their Shake, Tea, and Aloe beverages. It’s a perfect chance to check out their little shop and see all that they offer.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – Noon.

Test your mental metal and your building skills at Iron Street Distillery on Sunday with their puzzle competition. This beginner puzzle party will see your team race to put together a 500-piece puzzle. All the puzzles are the same and provided, and will be revealed at the start of the race. The top teams will win a small prize and bragging rights. Register under one person’s name, and then they will name who their teammates are. You do get to keep the puzzle afterwards as well. Limited to 10 teams, $32 per team.

Sunday: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

It will soon be time to hit the Holiday Road for the summer, and what better way to travel than in a new Recreational Vehicle? Cruise on down the road to the River Centre in St. Paul for the RV Supershow. Dubbed the largest RV show, the multi-day event will have hundreds of the newest recreation vehicles on display, including motorhomes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, camper vans, and more. There will also be camping accessories, outdoor gear, family activities, and travel services. If you like to travel or camp, there will be something for you to check out. Best of all, it is FREE to attend.

Thursday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

