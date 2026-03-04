Enjoy A Weekender Of Activities in St. Cloud’s Mild Weather
WOW! Temps in the high 40s and 50s for this weekend. That makes it a must to get out and do something. Take the dog out on a walk, head over to the trails at Quarry Park, or just sit outside by a fire pit. It could be hard to pull yourself away from the State Boys' Hockey Tournament and rightfully so, but there is a ton to get out and do.
Swifties can check out the Red Carpet's Taylor's Version Show. GREAT Theatre's Cabaret at the Paramount Center for the Arts is an option too. It would be a super weekend to start your Beer-Cation as well, with Visit Greater St. Cloud.
READ MORE: Red Carpet Nightclub Diversifies Events For St. Cloud Crowd
The Weekender found five other options for you below, and don't forget to email us here to let us know about any future events.
Check out the Weekender's picks:
PAN CARS - ST. CLOUD
You’ve heard the name. Now find out about the man and his car. Get your weekend started early on Thursday at the Stearns History Museum as they step back in time with the Pandolfo Experience. The hands-on program will let you explore the world of Samuel Pandolfo, his car, and more. You will also learn how historians and archivists uncover stories from the past and then try out the techniques yourself. The event is Free to attend.
Thursday: 6:00 p.m.
PRINT SOCIAL - ST. CLOUD
Head over to the Stearns History Museum on Saturday to learn a historic craft. The Print Social will teach you about the printing press, let you see one in action, set your own type, and make your own poster to bring home. Mary Bruno of Bruno Press will lead you through the class. It is free to attend.
Saturday: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
CRAFT SHOW - ST. CLOUD
It is never too early to do some shopping and look for those unique gifts. Tech High School is the place to get started with the Spring Bazaar. Over 100 booths will have original handmade goods from woodworks, embroidery, metal art, photography, baked good and more. Admission is free, so hop in and check it out. You never know what you might find.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
HOCKEY EXPO - ST. PAUL
Hockey fans rejoice as the world’s largest consumer hockey show returns to Minnesota. Let’s Play Hockey offers a look at the newest in equipment and more from all the top brands. There will be training equipment, info on hockey camps, clinics, backyard rink info, and skill testing stations. Plus the latest in swag and apparel. If you are heading down to the Twin Cities for the boys’ hockey tournament, why not stop in and check out the expo as well? The cost is $5 for adults. Kids 18 and younger are free to attend.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
NORTHWEST SPORTSHOW - MINNEAPOLIS
It is that time of year to start planning for summer and vacations. The Northwest Sportshow is another opportunity to see what is new and start planning those trips. Hundreds of exhibitors will have everything you need: fishing, hunting, RVs, apparel, travel, boating, and more. There will be a Fishing Demonstration Tank, Trout Pond, Seminars, and Live Tattooing. The cost is $15 for adults at the door or $13 if you buy your tickets online ahead of time. Children 12 and under are free.
Thursday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker