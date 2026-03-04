ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Taylor Swift fans can get a taste of their favorite pop star on Friday in St. Cloud. Taylor's Version will bring their high-energy tribute show to the Red Carpet Nightclub. It is just one of many great shows playing at the downtown venue in the month of March.

Marketing Coordinator Ashton Petschen says Taylor's Version is one of their 18-and-over shows:

"So we have a whole separate entrance and exit for this part of the building, so we can make them 18+ shows, so we block off the bar at the bottom, and we separate the 21+ activities from the 18+ side activities, and then it's accessible for the 18+."

Petschen says the 18-and-over shows have been doing really well for them.

The Red Carpet has more than just live music.

In addition to all the music on the main stage, Roster's Roast Battle returns to the Keller bar, and the Martini Lounge will be hosting an Euchre night starting on March 19th. Petschen says they are trying something new with the Euchre League:

"I think alot of it is about not just like music events or big stage events but having more reason for people to wanna come out, I mean not everyone drinks alcohol and it's a bar so, but getting more people out here we can have like, we decided to have game night so we have a cribbagge league, we have the Euchre League, so we're just trying to find new ways bring the community back to the downtown area."

Petschen says the Red Carpet is trying to get more involved in St. Cloud events, and branching out into the game nights at the Martini Bar is just one way to do that.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

