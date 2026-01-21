ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local showcase aims to give artists a venue for their craft and to spread their message. The A$H.WAV Birthday Party at the Red Carpet Night Club's Keller Bar in downtown St. Cloud takes place on Saturday and will feature four local hip hop artists. A$H of local duo Cold Blooded says it means a lot for all the acts to have a space to express themselves:

"It's not only just art, we're not just painting pictures. When we put our music together, it's us talking about the way that we've felt in our lives and things we've gone through, and some of them might be more recent than others, and there's been shows where I've performed songs that I still feel the pain that I've put into those pieces."

A$H says the showcase is a place for all the artists to show people how they feel and have them relate to those feelings.

All the artists are from the St. Cloud area.

He put the event together and says the showcase aims to give people a venue for their talent that otherwise might not get noticed:

"What I decided to do was let's put shows together for this generation of people that can't figure out how to showcase their art and give them a place to showcase, and give St. Cloud some culture."

A$H says if people are looking for the next big thing in St Cloud, their hip hop showcase is the place to go, and they are making strides in the community.

In addition to Cold Blooded, Cloud City Clowns, KING TY, and Yami Dews will perform. The Ash Wav Birthday Party takes place at 9:00 p.m. and is a 21 and over show.

