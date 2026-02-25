Tech's Micah Davis and Apollo's Charlie Bobick are set to lead the St. Cloud Crush at the State swimming and diving meet Thursday thru Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Events at State

Davis will participate in the 100 butterfly along with the 200 Individual Medley. He holds the Tech record in both of those events along with the State record in the 100 butterfly. Bobick will participate in the 200 IM and 100 breast stroke at the AA State meet. He holds all the swimming varsity records at Apollo. Both will participate on the St. Cloud relay teams at the state meet.

Good Competition

Davis wouldn't call his relationship with Bobick as a rivalry but rather good to have solid competition at practice and meets. Bobick looks up to Davis and appreciates how he pushes him to do his best. Both started swimming early in life with Davis beginning competitive swimming at the age of 5 and he realized quickly he was pretty good. He won his first event at the State meet at the age of 9. Bobick began swimming at the age of 8 but didn't realize he was good at the sport until the 6th or 7th grade.

What's Next For Micah

In about a month Davis will participate in the NCSA (National Club Swimming Association) 18 and under event in Florida. If participates place in the top 2 in events at this meet they will qualify to compete in the world event in London in May. Davis was there last year and would like to go back. He plans to train in the summer before heading off to the University of Virginia in August, where he'll join the swim team.

What's Next For Charlie

Following the State meet Bobick plans to participate in the Minnesota Swimming Club State Meet in a couple of weeks. Following that Bobick plans to train throughout the summer prior to his senior season. Bobick is undecided on where he'll attend college but he'd like to swim at the next level.

