ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is looking for election judges now for the upcoming Primary and General elections.

On Election Day, there can be as many as 30,000 election judges temporarily employed at polling places across Minnesota. The city of St. Cloud has four wards divided into 28 precincts. The number of judges working in each of those precincts varies anywhere from four to 12.

The 2026 rate of pay will be $17 per hour. Election judges may work at either or both the primary election and general election, with the working beginning at 6:00 a.m. and ending after the polls close at 8:00 p.m., usually about 15 hours.

Election judges ensure only qualified voters are permitted to vote, distribute ballots, and certify precinct election results.

Judges are required to attend a training class every year they work. Classes are roughly two hours long and are conducted online. Judges must be residents of Minnesota and must state a political party of preference to ensure party balance in each voting place.

Minnesota's Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th, and the General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd.