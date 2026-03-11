WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud school continues to make progress towards moving into its new home. King's Academy, formerly St. Cloud Christian School, says work on its new campus in Waite Park is moving along quickly and on schedule.

READ MORE: St. Cloud Christian School Rebrands as King’s Academy

In 2024, the school purchased the former Crafts Direct Building with the goal of transforming it into a new, Christ-centered learning center for kids, kindergarten through 12th grade.

St. Cloud Christian School St. Cloud Christian School loading...

READ MORE: St. Cloud Christian School Purchases Crafts Direct Building

The redeveloped two-story building will feature dedicated spaces for preschool, elementary, and secondary students, with each designed to support age-appropriate learning.

What will some of the features of the new school be?

The new school's amenities will include: double the number of classrooms with the capacity to serve over 500 students, a full-size gym, a new cafetorium, enhanced hands-on learning and specialized instructional spaces, and expanded green space to support outdoor education.

School leadership says the renovations represent far more than a building project; they reflect their commitment to providing excellent Christ-centered education for families across Central Minnesota. They expect to open the doors to the new building for tours as early as July.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Christian School St. Cloud Christian School loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer