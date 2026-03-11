New Learning Spaces Take Shape at Kings Academy&#8217;s Future Campus

New Learning Spaces Take Shape at Kings Academy’s Future Campus

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud school continues to make progress towards moving into its new home. King's Academy, formerly St. Cloud Christian School, says work on its new campus in Waite Park is moving along quickly and on schedule.

In 2024, the school purchased the former Crafts Direct Building with the goal of transforming it into a new, Christ-centered learning center for kids, kindergarten through 12th grade.

The redeveloped two-story building will feature dedicated spaces for preschool, elementary, and secondary students, with each designed to support age-appropriate learning.

What will some of the features of the new school be?

The new school's amenities will include: double the number of classrooms with the capacity to serve over 500 students, a full-size gym, a new cafetorium, enhanced hands-on learning and specialized instructional spaces, and expanded green space to support outdoor education.

School leadership says the renovations represent far more than a building project; they reflect their commitment to providing excellent Christ-centered education for families across Central Minnesota. They expect to open the doors to the new building for tours as early as July.

