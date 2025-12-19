ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Christian School is rebranding itself with a new name and a new mascot.

The school is moving into the former Crafts Direct building in Waite Park next school year, and surveyed families and staff last spring. The survey results showed strong support for a new name, logo, and mascot to reflect the school's mission and future.

In a statement, school officials say the community feedback emphasized the importance of boldly declaring the school's foundation in Jesus.

The school is reverting back to the original name when it was founded in 1979 and will again be called King's Academy. The mascot will be a lion with a crown of thorns.

The school's colors will remain purple and white.

LOOK: 79 Photos That Prove the '70s Had Style All Its Own These photos capture the '70s exactly as they were — everyday outfits worn to school, around town, and to family gatherings, with just enough high-fashion flair mixed in to remind you how stylish the decade could be. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Unforgettable Christmas Memories That Will Bring the ’70s and ’80s to Life Again If you grew up loving Christmas in the ’70s or ’80s, these photos will bring back the toys, traditions, and magical moments you forgot you remembered. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz