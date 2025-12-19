St. Cloud Christian School Rebrands as King’s Academy
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Christian School is rebranding itself with a new name and a new mascot.
The school is moving into the former Crafts Direct building in Waite Park next school year, and surveyed families and staff last spring. The survey results showed strong support for a new name, logo, and mascot to reflect the school's mission and future.
In a statement, school officials say the community feedback emphasized the importance of boldly declaring the school's foundation in Jesus.
The school is reverting back to the original name when it was founded in 1979 and will again be called King's Academy. The mascot will be a lion with a crown of thorns.
The school's colors will remain purple and white.
