Minneapolis Man Sentenced For Trying To Bribe A Juror

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man will spend nearly five years in prison for trying to bribe a juror in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Abdulkarim Farah will also have one year of supervised release for his role in providing a cash bribe to a juror.

On April 22, 2024, seven defendants went to trial for their roles in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Two of the defendants on trial are brothers of Farah. During the trial, Farah conspired with his brothers and others to provide a cash bribe to one of the jurors in exchange for returning a not guilty verdict in the trial. Farah conducted surveillance of the juror, sent a map of where they parked during the trial, and recruited another person to deliver the bribe money.