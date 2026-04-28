Suki Waterhouse’s New Album and Tour Are Making Waves
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An indie pop songstress who got her start as a model will bring her new tour to Minnesota. Suki Waterhouse will vogue across the stage at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on August 3rd this summer.
Waterhouse was discovered at the age of 16 in a London pub.
The "Loveland" tour is in support of Waterhouse's album by the same name, due to drop on July 10th. She released the first single from the LP, "Tiny Raisin," last Friday. "Loveland" is her third album following her sophomore effort, "Memoir of a Sparklemuffin."
"Memoir of a Sparklemuffin hit #24 on the Billboard Album charts.
The 26-city tour kicks off on July 22nd in Phoenix and wraps up on October 17th in Chicago. Tickets for the "Loveland" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, but you can get in on presale opportunities by visiting laylo.com/sukiwaterhouse/m/thelovelandtour
Waterhouse's new album, "Loveland," is available to preorder as well.
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