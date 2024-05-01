10th Annual Live Nation Concert Week Is Just Round The Corner

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Have you been wanting to go to a summer concert but just couldn't afford it? Now you may be able to with Live Nation's Concert Week.

From May 8th to 14th fans can grab tickets to thousands of Live Nation shows for just $25. Concert Week is sure to have something for everyone with a variety of genres including pop, Latin, hip hop, country, metal, and comedy.

Artists include the likes of Alanis Morissette, Vampire Weekend, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids on the Block, and more. Just visit Live Nation's website from the 8th through the 14th and look for shows with tickets labeled "Cocert Week Promotion" to get the $25 special price.

