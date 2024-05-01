10th Annual Live Nation Concert Week Is Just Round The Corner
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Have you been wanting to go to a summer concert but just couldn't afford it? Now you may be able to with Live Nation's Concert Week.
Get our free mobile app
From May 8th to 14th fans can grab tickets to thousands of Live Nation shows for just $25. Concert Week is sure to have something for everyone with a variety of genres including pop, Latin, hip hop, country, metal, and comedy.
Artists include the likes of Alanis Morissette, Vampire Weekend, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids on the Block, and more. Just visit Live Nation's website from the 8th through the 14th and look for shows with tickets labeled "Cocert Week Promotion" to get the $25 special price.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters
Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney