State Fair Will Be All About That Bass On August 22nd

State Fair Will Be All About That Bass On August 22nd

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced another Grandstand Act for this summer. The Minnesota State Fair will welcome Meghan Trainor to the stage on Friday, August 22nd.

Scott Eisen, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

Trainor is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who burst onto the music scene in 2014 with her diamond-certified hit "All About That Bass." She has won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, had two multiplatinum albums, and sold out three world tours. Trainor has influenced pop culture by starring in "The Four Battles for Stardom" and being a coach on "The Voice UK."  In 2024, she released her sixth studio album "Timeless" and earlier this year she re-released her LP "Title" to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with six live tracks.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...
Mike Coppola, Getty Images
loading...

Trainor joins Old Dominion, Atmosphere & Friends, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, the Happy Together Tour, Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band, and the Avett Brothers as Grandstand acts at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. Tickets for Meghan Trainor go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at etix.com.

Rich Fury, Getty Images
loading...
Mat Hayward, Getty Images
loading...
Jason Merritt, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1

The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

galleryid="67:525082"]

Filed Under: Grandstand acts, Great Minnesota Get Together, Meghan Trainor, minnesota state fair
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON