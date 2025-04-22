State Fair Will Be All About That Bass On August 22nd
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced another Grandstand Act for this summer. The Minnesota State Fair will welcome Meghan Trainor to the stage on Friday, August 22nd.
Trainor is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who burst onto the music scene in 2014 with her diamond-certified hit "All About That Bass." She has won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, had two multiplatinum albums, and sold out three world tours. Trainor has influenced pop culture by starring in "The Four Battles for Stardom" and being a coach on "The Voice UK." In 2024, she released her sixth studio album "Timeless" and earlier this year she re-released her LP "Title" to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with six live tracks.
Trainor joins Old Dominion, Atmosphere & Friends, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, the Happy Together Tour, Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band, and the Avett Brothers as Grandstand acts at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. Tickets for Meghan Trainor go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at etix.com.
