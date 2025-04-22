State Fair Will Be All About That Bass On August 22nd

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced another Grandstand Act for this summer. The Minnesota State Fair will welcome Meghan Trainor to the stage on Friday, August 22nd.

iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show Scott Eisen, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Meghan Trainor Visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios In Los Angeles Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Trainor is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who burst onto the music scene in 2014 with her diamond-certified hit "All About That Bass." She has won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, had two multiplatinum albums, and sold out three world tours. Trainor has influenced pop culture by starring in "The Four Battles for Stardom" and being a coach on "The Voice UK." In 2024, she released her sixth studio album "Timeless" and earlier this year she re-released her LP "Title" to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with six live tracks.

LA Pride 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 - Runway Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Trainor joins Old Dominion, Atmosphere & Friends, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, the Happy Together Tour, Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band, and the Avett Brothers as Grandstand acts at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. Tickets for Meghan Trainor go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at etix.com.

Premiere Of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 - Arrivals Rich Fury, Getty Images loading...

Meghan Trainor Untouchable Tour - Seattle, WA Mat Hayward, Getty Images loading...

KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 Powered by LINE - Show Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

galleryid="67:525082"]