State Fair Makes Big Plans While Keeping Costs Low For Visitors
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular Minnesota summer attraction will see ticket prices unchanged and millions of dollars in improvements for 2026. The governing body for the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society board, has voted to keep admission and parking fees for this year's fair at the 2025 rates.
Big improvements and upgrades are on the way.
In addition, the board approved over $67 million to improve the State Fairgrounds and make enhancements to the guest experience. $23.2 million will go toward capital and maintenance work like completing the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum renovation and dozens of other projects, such as building repair, replacement of fencing, street and sidewalk pavement, enhanced lighting, and other upgrades. $44 million will go towards operating expenses such as hundreds of entertainment performances and a variety of educational programming, operation of the Mighty Midway, Kidway Adventure Park, and other ticketed attractions like the 12-day Grandstand Concert Series.
How is the state fair funded?
The Minnesota State Agricultural Society is charged with the care of the 322-acre State Fairgrounds, the fair's home since 1885. The State Fair is financially self-supporting and does not receive any government funding. All revenue is generated from ticket sales, percentages, and fees paid by vendors, rentals, and sponsorships.
