The Minnesota State Fair Celebrates Its Top Vendors For 2025
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- As the Minnesota State Fair comes to a close, it has named its best vendors. The Great Minnesota Get Together has named its 2025 Best Awards. Twelve winners were picked from the almost 1,000 exhibitors, concessions, attractions, and food and beverage vendors.
Who were the winners?
The twelve winners are Australian Battered Potatoes, Giggles' Campfire Grill, Just Beautiful by JB, Kiddie Bumper Boats, The Kracken, Lake Superior Drift Co., Libby's Ice Cream & Co., Manny's Tortas, Minnesota Native Landscapes, NordicSol, Roll-A-Ball Racer, and That's Invintage.
How were the top vendors chosen?
The winners were picked based on exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, visual presentation, offering a great value, and a quality product or service. The Minnesota State Fair Runs through Labor Day.
