Rides And Cuisine: St. Cloud Family Brings Joy To State Fairgoers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- For over 160 years, the Minnesota State Fair has been bringing people together to celebrate Minnesota. For the Forciers of St. Cloud, the fair has been a family tradition of a different kind. Edita Forcier is the owner of Panda Palace, and she has been bringing her Asian Cuisine to the fair for over a decade.
Forcier says it is a privilege to get to run their food stand at the fair every year:
"We are always very excited to be here, it's the best fair in the country. The organizers of the fair are very nice people, very welcoming; we always feel appreciated here, and we appreciate them."
Panda Palace has been a mainstay at the International Bazaar since its remodel 15 years ago. Forcier says the great people keep them coming back every year:
"It's just an honor to be a part of this fair because it's well known throughout the country, and people like our food too. We have a lot of people coming back every year to eat it, so we are just happy to be back."
The Forciers also operate Gopher State Expositions and have four rides on the midway: the Zipper, the Kamikaze, the Rock Star, and the Tornado. Forcier says she runs Panda Palace while her husband, Randy, has been taking care of the rides on the midway for 18 years. She says they look forward to the state fair every year and making memories with everyone involved.
