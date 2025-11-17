Weird Al Returns To Thrill Fans At The State Fair Next Summer
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up about two months ago, but they have already announced a Grand Stand act for next year. The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced that Weird Al Yankovic will return on August 28th. Weird Al last played the state fair in 2019 as part of his "Strings Attached" Tour, and he played at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park this year. He is the biggest-selling comedy artist in history and is known for his humorous parodies of popular songs like "Eat It," his version of Michael Jackson's "Beat It." His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Weird Al will be joined by Puddles Pity Party for the show. He will also play the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center on June 26th as part of his tour. Tickets range from $54 - $89.25 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
