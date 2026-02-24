ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced a new grandstand act for this summer. The Great Minnesota Get Together says Tommy James and the Shondells, along with special guest Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, will grace the grandstand on Monday, August 31st. Tommy James and the Shondells are known for their timeless classics like "Crimson & Clover," "Crystal Blue Persuasion," "Mony Mony," and "I Think We're Alone Now." In all, the band has 23 gold singles, 9 platinum albums, and over 100 million records sold.

Peter Noone grabbed fame by the horns at the age of 15 as the frontman for Herman's Hermits. The Hermit's have their own catalog of classic rock hits like "I'm into Something Good," "I'm Henry VIII, I Am," and "Dandy." Noone has also starred in major motion pictures, made numerous television appearances, and starred on Broadway. Noone along with his band Herman's Hermits, currently performs over 200 concerts a year.

What other acts are playing at the state fair in 2026?

Tommy James and the Shondells, along with Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, join Bonnie Raitt, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Sierra Ferrell, and Rod Stewart, with Richard Marx as Grant Stand Acts announced for this summer at the state fair. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the state fair boxoffice.

