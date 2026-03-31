Summer Takes Flight at the State Fair Kickoff this May

Summer Takes Flight at the State Fair Kickoff this May

Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It is just under five months until the start of the Minnesota State Fair, but you can get a taste of it early, come May. Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be back for its sixth year, running from May 21st through the 24th.

You could win 2026 State Fair Tickets in the Fun Zone.

The four-day festival includes food, brews, music, shopping, and more, all on the state fairgrounds in St. Paul. New attractions at the Kickoff in 2026 include: the Hunter & Jumper Horse Show, Silly Stops, ten quick fun-for-the-family activity stops throughout the fairgrounds, and the Lazarus Crow's Carnival Challenge, a one-of-a-kind puzzle hunt adventure.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair features free parking.

There will also be more than 20 new merchandise vendors, and new food items like Aldo's Burgers, Little Prairie Coffee, and Sabino's Pizza Pies. Plus, fair favorite foods like pickle pizza, Sweet Martha's cookies, and deep-fried ranch dressing. Tickets are $17, but you can save $3 by buying in advance starting on Friday.

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