UNDATED (WJON News) -- A second round of strong storms popped over central Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

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The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities issued an initial Severe Thunderstorm Warning for far northwestern Stearns and parts of Douglas and Todd Counties around 4:45 p.m. A second Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southern Morrison County until 6:15 p.m.

As the storm cell was moving northeast, it was producing ping pong ball size hail and 60 mile an hour winds. The storm's intensity weakened as it traveled from near Glenwood to near Little Falls.

Read More: Nighttime Storms In Minnesota Bring Strong Winds And Hail |

St. Cloud officially received just 0.13 inches of rain from the first system that moved through during the early morning hours on Wednesday. No rain fell in St Cloud in the second system. We've had just under an inch of rain so far in June, which is about a quarter of an inch below normal.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Wednesday was 89 degrees. Well above the average high for the date of 76 degrees. St. Cloud has been 80 degrees or higher for every day of the first 10 days of June. That's just the third time in recorded history that has happened.