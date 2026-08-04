Jackson is one happy boy.

With his floppy ears, soulful eyes and that haoppy smile... well, this is one happy dog. Just look at the joy in his face.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Jackson needs a new home.

What would make this 5-year-old, 50 pound mixed breed even happier is to find a permanent home.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter staff in St. Cloud say Jackson is "friendly, excited and playful" who likes being around people and getting lots of attention. Affectionate and eager to play with people.

Jackson DOES get a little nervous around young kids, but staff think he would be fine around older children who can give him his space.

Jackson's a smart boy, too. He knows a bunch of commands -- sit, stay, lay down, and high-five.

This beautiful dog tends to pull during leash walks, so more leash training would be time well spent.

Jackson is neutered, chipped and ready to join your home.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Wanna meet this amazing pupper?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, H.

JACKSON is part of the Tri-County Humane Society Summer Sale. His adoption fee is 50% off now.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: