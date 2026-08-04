ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- August is here, and events at the Red Carpet Nightclub are heating up. The Red Carpet will help Cathedral High School celebrate its annual Reunion weekend on Saturday with the band Muffleur.

Muffleur is a local band made up of Cathedral graduates. Red Carpet Marketing Coordinator Bre Westby says the group is very popular:

"Muffleur has been one of my personal favorite bands that we've had at the Red Carpet lately. I feel like we've got them there every couple of weekends, and they put on a great show every time, but this weekend is a special one."

Westby says they are trying to do more gatherings for groups, and everyone is welcome to attend the Muffleur concert even though it is the Cathedral Reunion show.

Other highlights in August include the Common Roots Variety show on August 20th along with acts for the Common Roots Festival on August 21st and 22nd.

Westby says Thursday night's variety show is jam-packed with local talent:

"I think some of it is a surprise, but the variety show is 15 - 20 performers. There's a ton of different varieties for what they're doing, ranging from burlesque to acrobatic-type things, and it's put on by Arroy, so by a local business as well."

Westby says the Common Roots festival is a great way to help showcase grassroots talent and support local businesses, and the Carpet looks forward to taking part in it every year.

If you are interested in taking part in the Variety show, you can fill out an application online at Commonrootsfest.com. Side Two in the Keller bar helps wrap up the month.

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt