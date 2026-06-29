ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help cheer the United States on to victory in the World Cup right here in St. Cloud on Wednesday. The U.S. will take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in its first game of the knock-out round.

Before this year, the U.S. last won back-to-back World Cup games in 1930.

The Red Carpet Night Club in downtown St. Cloud is hosting a watch party starting at 7:00 p.m. Marketing Coordinator, Bre Westby, says the watch parties have been pretty successful:

"I encourage people to gather at a comfort zone and come watch it at the bar, and instead of at home, and make friends with people with similar interests as you."

The game will be shown on a large projector screen, and there will be drink specials and prizes. Wesby says the bartenders will be dressed in ref shirts, but no yellow or red cards will be issued. The watch party runs from 7:00 p.m to 11:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

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In addition to the World Cup Watch Party, the Red Carpet will take a musical trip back in time in July. The Nightclub will bring the Surahoolies to the main stage on July 11th.

It is the Surahoolies' first trip back to the Red Carpet since 2024.

The group originally hailed from St. Cloud and packed the Red Carpet regularly in the 90s. Westby says the band always brings a fun vibe to the venue:

"In their bio, they describe their name coming from a nomadic African tribe, and it means crazy music and weird tie-dyes."

The Surahoolies' show starts at 8:00 p.m. on the 11th. You can buy tickets ahead of time on the Red Carpet's event page or at the door the night of the show.

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge The American Country Band Turnpike Troubadours took the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with their "Wild America" tour and special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt