ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local music fans can take another trip to "Grandma's for the Weekend" this fall. The group Johnny Clueless will return to St. Cloud again in 2026 and rock out the stage at the Red Carpet Nightclub on October 3rd.

The band's self-titled debut on cassette is a treasured keepsake among fans.

The band got its start in St. Cloud in 1992 and was a Red Carpet and Midwest favorite for over a decade. Johnny Clueless will play all of their fan favorites like "Girl," "Pretty Little Tragedy," "The Crawl," and their cover of Soft Cell's "Tainted Love."

READ MORE: Local Legends Johnny Clueless Set To Rock St. Cloud Again

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Lead singer Steve Brown says the band's trip back to St. Cloud in 2025 was the highlight of its year:

"So many new amazing people, unexpected old friends, and college mates showed up to see us do what we do! We can't wait for this one!!"

Clueless made its first trip back to St. Cloud in twenty years last year to take part in the Red Carpet's 45th Anniversary celebration, and they still get together to play a few shows every year.

Johnny Clueless's LP "What's Your Flavour?" includes the "Tainted Love" cover.

The exact time for the Red Carpet concert is still to be determined. Johnny Clueless is also scheduled to play at the RiverSong Music Festival in Hutchinson on July 10th.

The titles of Johnny Clueless's four CDs are:

Kissed in Kansas

Secrets of the Universe (6-track EP)

Too Late, Too Loud

What's Your Flavour? (Second edition contains the Tainted Love cover).



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Stacy Machula of the band Johnny Clueless, PHOTO courtesy of Johnny Clueless. Stacy Machula of the band Johnny Clueless, PHOTO courtesy of Johnny Clueless. loading...

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