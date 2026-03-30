ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown venue will feature an array of cover bands in April. The Red Carpet Nightclub will host "A Storm of Tributes" on the 17th with Mad Alice, Audiostone, and Sir Psycho. The next night will see the Neil Young tribute band Powderfinger take the stage.

The Red Carpet's Marketing Coordinator, Bre Westby, says people love cover bands:

"Especially when you bring in like that old, like, I don't want to say oldies music, but that older kind of classic rock. People get really excited about it, and people love to come out and just dance ot music that they know."

The rock and country cover band Analog Vibe is playing in the Keller bar on the 17th as well.

The Red Carpet is starting to have music in the Martini Lounge with acts like Bailey Ann & Alex on Thursday.

The Martini Lounge has a Thursday night Euchre league.

Westby says they are also looking to have acts outdoors come summer:

"We have our patio seating ready to go for the nice weather coming up here, and we have people taking advantage of it already, which is really awesome."

They have a lot of comedy this weekend with their open mic night on Wednesday, the second Laugh Your Tatts Off on Friday, and the popular Roster's Roast Battle on Saturday. The Red Carpet hopes to hold some Rap Battles in the future as well.

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