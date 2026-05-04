Local Music Favorite G.B. Leighton Hits St. Cloud Again
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime Minnesota music staple will headline the month of entertainment at a downtown St. Cloud venue. G.B. Leighton will play the main stage at the Red Carpet Nightclub on Friday. The group last played at the venue in October last year.
The Red Carpet's Marketing Coordinator, Bre Westby, says G.B. Leighton has been a fan favorite for over 30 years:
"We think people are going to be very excited for that one. You can never go wrong with a good show on Mother's Day weekend. That one, the doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30."
Westby says there is always a waiting list to get Leighton booked, but it pays off with a packed house.
The Gear Daddies played the Red Carpet on November 28th, 2025.
Leighton joins the Gear Daddies and Johnny Clueless as longtime popular state bands that have recently made a return appearance at the Red Carpet.
READ MORE: Local Legends Johnny Clueless Set To Rock St. Cloud Again
Westby says the "retro" bands always get people excited:
"You see, these people come in, and they reminisce on these stories of what the Red Carpet maybe once was so we're trying to just bring that vibe and that feeling back to the Carpet, and those are the people that made the Red Carpet what it was, so might as well just kind of start at square one, and the people will come."
She says the Carpet is excited for the punk rock Halfway to Halloween show on May 16th as well.
Other exciting shows in May at the Red Carpet include the Hip Hop Hootenanny on May 9th, the Iron Maiden and Queensryche tribute show on May 12th, the 70s - 90s themed show on May 23rd with Parker's Picnic, Next Chapter, and Major Oversight, and Beat Battle 12 on May 30th. Tickets for G.B. Leighton are $20 in advance or at the door the night of the show.
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