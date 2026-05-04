SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A new business could be coming to Sauk Rapids.

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The Sauk Rapids Planning Commission will hear about the plan during its regular meeting on Monday evening. A Conditional Use Permit is being requested for the construction of a building at 920 Golden Spike Road Northeast.

It will have three storefronts, one of which is a cat lounge, with more information about the nutrition space next door to be released soon. The third storefront would be leased to a future user.

According to city documents, the cat lounge will be a place where people can interact with cats and potentially adopt one if they like. The two businesses will be intertwined with double doors that will allow customers to go from one to the other without going outside. They will have an association with some shelters, which is where the cats will come from. They will offer various classes, like crafts with cats and therapy sessions for veterans and people with anxiety.

The nutrition club and the cat lounge will be two separate entities, but have the same owner.