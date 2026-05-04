Gas Prices Spike Again Leaving Drivers Feeling The Pinch

Gas Prices Spike Again Leaving Drivers Feeling The Pinch

LorenzoPatoia

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose in every state over the last week.

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The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon, averaging $4.42. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 26.1 cents per gallon, averaging $4.05.

At the same time, diesel prices surged to new records in parts of the region, with some areas touching the $6 per gallon mark. The national average price of diesel has increased 21.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.

AAA says the record high average price for gas is $5.01 a gallon, which was set in June of 2022.  And, the record high average price for diesel is $5.81 a gallon, which was also set in June of 2022.

Gas Buddy says markets are digesting a wave of new developments, including OPEC raising production for June, and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships. However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook for relief at the pump remains fluid.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers

Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.

Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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