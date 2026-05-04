UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose in every state over the last week.

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The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon, averaging $4.42. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 26.1 cents per gallon, averaging $4.05.

At the same time, diesel prices surged to new records in parts of the region, with some areas touching the $6 per gallon mark. The national average price of diesel has increased 21.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.

AAA says the record high average price for gas is $5.01 a gallon, which was set in June of 2022. And, the record high average price for diesel is $5.81 a gallon, which was also set in June of 2022.

Gas Buddy says markets are digesting a wave of new developments, including OPEC raising production for June, and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships. However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook for relief at the pump remains fluid.

