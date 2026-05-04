Watab Township Crash Sends Driver To St. Cloud Hospital
WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 in Watab Township in Benton County.
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Forty-three-year-old Samuel Thorpe of St. Cloud was traveling eastbound when his vehicle went off the road, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Thorpe was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Rice Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.