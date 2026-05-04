WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 in Watab Township in Benton County.

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Forty-three-year-old Samuel Thorpe of St. Cloud was traveling eastbound when his vehicle went off the road, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Thorpe was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Rice Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.