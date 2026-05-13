BRAINERD (WJON News) -- An 87-year-old man is the victim of a deadly fire Tuesday evening near Nisswa in the Brainerd lakes area.

Crow Wing County sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to the fire on County Road 18 in Lake Edward Township.

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Crews located the body of the victim inside the residence during a search. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

The victim hasn't been identified.