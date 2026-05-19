KARE-11 has named a new chief meteorologist -- and he's an SCSU Husky.

Just a couple weeks after KARE-11 Chief Meteorologist Belinda Jensen retired, fellow station meteorologist John Ziegler was announced this morning as Jensen's successor.

According to KARE-11, Ziegler is a 2011 graduate of St. Cloud State University and earned a bachelor's degree in Meteorology. He currently serves as an instructor in the school's meteorology department.

Ziegler was also a member of the school's University Television Station, UTVS, presenting weather forecasts in UTVS news programming.

Ziegler was a TV meteorologist in Duluth, Springfield, Missouri, Charlotte, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin where he served as chief meteorologist.

He says ever since he was young, he wanted to be a meteorolgist on KARE-11.

And as part of the announcement during KARE-11 Sunrise this morning, KARE-11 anchor -- and UTVS alum -- Alicia Lewis recounted how Ziegler told her back in their college days that "someday I'd love to be chief at KARE...and you did it!"

"It's shocking," said Ziegler, still visibly stunned with the promotion.

Ziegler will leave KARE-11 Sunrise where he's been doing the weather for three years.

KARE says he will join Julie Nelson, Kevin Holmes, Rena Sarigianopoulos and Lauren Leamanczyk on KARE 11 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. starting May 26.