Stearns County is hosting an online Tax-Forfeited Land Auction through Public Surplus. Options could include hunting land, lakeshore property, residential lots, or investment opportunities.

When

The Estimated Market Value Sale begins Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. and runs through June 30th. Properties not sold during the first sale will be available during the Minimum Bid Sale from July 17th through July 31st.

Where to Bid

All bidding takes place online through PublicSurplus.com. Interested buyers can view available properties, register to bid, and learn more by visiting the Stearns County website or searching “Stearns County Tax-Forfeited Auction.”

Don't Miss it

Don’t miss your chance to bid on available properties throughout Stearns County. Auction details and property listings are available now on the Stearns County website.