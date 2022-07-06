Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month.

Get our free mobile app

Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138).

The properties include:

A vacant lot at 436 22 nd Ave N in St. Cloud.

Ave N in St. Cloud. A vacant lot at 2608 1 st St. N in Waite Park.

St. N in Waite Park. A vacant rural lot east of Melrose off County Road 168.

A building at 332 Washburn Ave in the Belgrade business district. There will be an open house for that building on Friday, July 15th.

For more information on the auction, click here.