Stearns County to Hold Auction Saturday

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another surplus auction.

The county will be selling excess equipment and items seized through the sheriff's department.

A number of items will be up for bid, including vehicles, machinery, and office furniture. Some key items include a skid loader, plow truck, tractor, pressure washer, and courtroom bench.

For a complete list of items, click on stearnscountymn.gov to see the auction flyer.