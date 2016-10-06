Stearns County to Hold Auction Saturday
WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another surplus auction.
The county will be selling excess equipment and items seized through the sheriff's department.
A number of items will be up for bid, including vehicles, machinery, and office furniture. Some key items include a skid loader, plow truck, tractor, pressure washer, and courtroom bench.
For a complete list of items, click on stearnscountymn.gov to see the auction flyer.
The auction will be held Saturday, October 8th at 9:30 a.m. The grounds, located at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park, will open at 8:00 a.m. for inspection of the property for sale.