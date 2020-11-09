Stearns County Holding Surplus and Forfeited Property Auctions

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is holding three auctions this fall and winter to sell off surplus and seized items.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the auctions will be held online only.

The first auction is underway now with surplus office equipment and other miscellaneous items including TVs, computers, and desks.

The second auction will be forfeited firearms, ammunition and sporting goods. That auction starts next week.

The third auction will include forfeited vehicles and equipment. Online bidding starts December 4th and will close with virtual live online bidding Saturday, December 12th.

Online catalogs, bidding, and other details can be found at faheysales.com.