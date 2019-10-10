Stearns County Holding Auction Saturday

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another seized and surplus auction.

There are numerous vehicles, tools, office items and even drones up for bid.

The auction will be held on Saturday at the County Highway Department at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park near Mills Fleet Farm. The doors open at 8:00 a.m. for viewing and the auction begins at 9:30 a.m.

For a complete list of what's for sale, log on to the Stearns County website to see the auction flyer.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App