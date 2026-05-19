SAUK RAPIDS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids woman died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Mayhew Lake Road and 10th Street NE in Sauk Rapids Township just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find first responders treating 27-year-old Meghan Moran for life-threatening injuries. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff's office says Moran was riding her motorcycle southbound on Mayhew Lake Road. Meanwhile, a van driven by 60-year-old Keith Gerding of St. Cloud was westbound on 10th Street. Gerding told authorities he stopped at the stop sign before entering the intersection, believing it was clear for him to proceed.

Gerding's van struck the left side of Moran's bike, resulting in the crash.

Gerding was not hurt in the collision.

There were no signs of impairment, and the investigation is ongoing.

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