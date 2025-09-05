Authorities Confirm Identity of Man Missing Since 1967

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has determined the body found inside a submerged car in the Mississippi River is the remains of Roy Benn.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says on September 4th, medical examiners were able to confirm Benn's identity through DNA testing. Sheriff Troy Heck says the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office continues to work on the cause and manner of Benn's death.

The car was discovered on August 10th when a fisherman's sonar picked up the submerged vehicle.

Benton County Historical Society
On August 13th, a 1960s Buick sedan was pulled from the river near the 300 block of Riverside Avenue in Sartell.

The vehicle, intact and severely deteriorated, had been underwater for decades and was filled with river sediment. Investigators confirmed that the recovered car was registered to Benn.

