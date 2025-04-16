Annual Report Shows Benton County’s Crime Rate Still Decreasing

FOLEY (WJON News) -- An annual report from the Benton County Sheriff shows the county's crime rate continues to come down.

Sheriff Troy Heck released the report to the board of commissioners at last week's meeting.

According to the report, 2024 was the seventh year in a row that the county saw a decrease in the crime rate.

There were 13,724 Initial Complaint Reports last year, or calls for service. That number is more than 1,600 fewer than 2023.

Benton County's crime rate is also well below the statewide average.

The top three most reported crimes in 2024 include domestic violence at number one, harassment at number two, and theft at number three.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker