Beware of Phone Scam Posing as Sheriff’s Sergeant
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about another scam attempt where someone is impersonating a sheriff's sergeant.
A man with an American accent is calling people and claiming to be with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The caller is asking for a substantial amount of money for an electronic monitoring device or ankle bracelet and payment for divergence programming.
The sheriff's office is reminding everyone that they do not call to demand payment over the phone for monitoring equipment and programming, and do not accept gift cards or cryptocurrency as payment.
Residents are being reminded to never send money or give out any personal financial information.
If you get a call, hang up and call the Benton County Dispatch Center directly at (320) 968-7201, option one.
