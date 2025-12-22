FOLEY (WJON News) -- An 18-year-old St. Cloud man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing charges in Benton County on Sunday night.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9:45 p.m. reporting suspicious activity in Maywood Township.

The caller reported seeing two cars parked at the Oak Park Creamery and two individuals walking to an abandoned building in the 16000 block of Ironwood Road NE.

A responding deputy was trying to find the suspects when he heard the cars start and drive away in opposite directions. The deputy followed one of the cars as it made its way onto westbound Highway 23.

A Foley police officer then spotted the car and made a traffic stop as it turned onto 13th Avenue. The driver, 18-year-old Mason Kaul, was placed under arrest.

The sheriff's office says the officers found evidence to suggest the suspects were inside the building and tried to steal property.

A Sherburne County Sheriff's deputy went to the home of the registered owner of the second car and arrested a 17-year-old boy there.

