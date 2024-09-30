Benton County Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs and Weapons Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A traffic stop led to a Zimmerman man being arrested on possession of drugs and a handgun.

The St. Cloud Police Department on Friday alerted the Benton County Sheriff's Office about a man driving a white pickup who had allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver.

The suspect was seen traveling east on Highway 23 and leaving the St. Cloud city limits.

Deputies spotted the truck traveling above the speed limit and made a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says deputies saw the driver throw a plastic bag out the window during the stop.

Officers made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Nicklaus Miller of Zimmerman. Miller claimed another driver pointed a handgun at him and other drivers and also said he did not have a gun in the truck.

Officers found the baggie Miller allegedly threw out the window and it contained a white powder which is believed to be drugs. The sheriff's office also said a loaded handgun was found inside the truck.

Miller was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 5th-degree controlled substance possession and carrying a gun without a permit.

