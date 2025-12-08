SAUK RAPIDS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man has died after a crash last Thursday afternoon. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 5:40 Thursday afternoon about a T-Bone crash at the intersection of Mayhew Lake Road and 15th Street NE in Sauk Rapids Township.

The investigation determined that a car being driven by 48-year-old Bradley Thoennes of Sauk Rapids was going North on Mayhew Lake Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto 15th Street, and he was hit by a pickup being driven by 43-year-old Justin Lutze of Foley, who was going south.

Thoennes was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Lutze was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in his truck, 32-year-old Jerry Wilson of Cold Spring, was not hurt.

