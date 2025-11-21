MINDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of some human remains.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of East St. Germain Street in Minden Township at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A St. Cloud Police officer responded to the scene first and determined the location of the body was in Minden Township, making it the sheriff's jurisdiction. Deputies secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the property.

Special agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were called in to help with the investigation.

The sheriff's office says the condition of the remains indicates the person had been there for some time. The location is a wooded area known in the past to be a homeless encampment.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification and a cause and manner of death.

No other information has been released.

